John Dudley Brooks Jr. (1956 - 2020)
Obituary
John Dudley Brooks, Jr. Mr. John Dudley Brooks, Jr., 63, of Frankie Bennett Circle in Estill, died Sunday morning, April 26, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Brooks was born July 31, 1956 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a son of the late John Dudley Brooks, Sr. and Janet Sue Renner Brooks. He was the owner and operator of Sunshine Cleaning Service on Hilton Head Island for several years. He enjoyed building aquariums, fishing, cooking and reading, especially history books. Surviving are his wife: Debra Grace Runk Brooks of Carlisle, PA; son: John Dudley Brooks, III of Thornton, CO; daughters: Casey Sue Prince of Hanahan, SC and Jessica Lee Runk of Charlotte, NC; brother: Roger Brooks of Thornton, CO; and sisters: Nancy Brooks of Johns Island, SC and Barbara Maley of Charlotte, NC. There are three grandchildren. Funeral services are incomplete at this time but will be announced at a later date by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home in Hampton.
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 29, 2020
