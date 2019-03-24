Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Edward Knight. View Sign

John Edward Knight 3/26/1948 3/4/2019 John Knight passed away peacefully on March 4th, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Concord, MA to Harold & Alberta (Barker) Knight, he grew up in South Acton, MA. After graduating high school, John enlisted in the Air Force, stationed at Westover AFB in Chicopee, MA and Thailand during the Vietnam War. After his tour of duty, He returned home to marry Yvonne (Poudrier) at start his family in Easthampton, MA, later moving to West Springfield, MA. John had many successes throughout his career, but his professional life always came second to his family. Upon retirement, John and Yvonne relocated to Bluffton, SC where he spent his time golfing, kayaking, reading and traveling. He was a great Husband, Father, Grandpa, Brother, Brother-In-Law, Uncle and Friend. John is survived by his Wife and best friend of 49 years, Yvonne, Daughter Amy of Easthampton, MA, Son Jim, Daughter-In-Law, Ginna (Booth) and grandsons Max & Graham of Tulsa, OK, Brothers Harold, Richard & Sister June Burke as well as a large extended family and countless friends. A celebration of John's life will be held in Bluffton, S.C. on March 29th at Saul's Funeral Home from 4-6 pm with a later service in West Springfield, MA on April 4th at Toomey O'Brien Funeral Home from 12-2. Burial following at Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, MA. Donations can be made in his name to the or .

