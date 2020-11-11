John Fink
November 6, 2020
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - John C Fink, beloved husband of Lynn R. Fink, passed away suddenly on November 6th.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force who served his country proudly in Vietnam.
Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter Dana Gilbreath (Tim), son J C Fink, Jr., granddaughter Tori Mahaffey (Richard) and great granddaughter Alice.
The family suggests that those who wish, may make contributions to Disable American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 or DAV.org
