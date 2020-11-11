1/
John Fink
John Fink
November 6, 2020
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - John C Fink, beloved husband of Lynn R. Fink, passed away suddenly on November 6th.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force who served his country proudly in Vietnam.
Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter Dana Gilbreath (Tim), son J C Fink, Jr., granddaughter Tori Mahaffey (Richard) and great granddaughter Alice.
The family suggests that those who wish, may make contributions to Disable American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 or DAV.org.
Islandfuneralhome.com


Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Island Funeral Home & Crematory
4 Cardinal Road
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
(843) 681-4400
