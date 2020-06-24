John Francis Egan
1941 - 2020
John Francis Egan John Francis Egan, of Bluffton, South Carolina, died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and children on Memorial Day, May 25th, 2020. John was born on August 18, 1941 in New Rochelle, New York to James and Emily Egan. He studied hotel management at Paul Smith's College and spent 6 years in the US Marine Corp Reserves before meeting his wife, Madeleine, and marrying her almost 50 years ago in 1970. Together they raised their two children in Bedford Village, NY. After retiring from a successful 35-year career as a Financial Advisor, John and Madeleine retired to Bluffton, SC where he was able to enjoy his great love of golf. John was a dedicated member of his Catholic parish, St. Gregory the Great, and was intensely proud of his Irish heritage. John is survived by his wife, Madeleine Egan, his son, James Egan, his daughter, Lorraine Egan-Hoffman, and her husband, Gavin Hoffman, their two children, Hazen and Mabel, his sisters, Mary Elizabeth Cronin and Margaret Ann McMahon, and 10 nieces and nephews. Saul's Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Monday, June 29, 2020 at Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church, Bluffton, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (www.michaeljfox.org).

Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 24, 2020.
