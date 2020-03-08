Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Frank Day. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Frank Day Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, special friend, John Frank Day, 74, of Seneca, met his heavenly father on Sunday evening, March 1st, peacefully, at home. He was surrounded by his family, and loved dearly by his wife, Gwen Day of 52 years, son Evans Day (wife Sandy) daughter Julie Day-Weber, life-long brothers: Phil Harrison (wife Miriam), Keith Threlkeld (wife Jennifer). Papa was especially proud of his grandchildren: 1st Lt. Jonathan Day, Jordan Day (wife Colette), Christopher Pownall (wife Morgan and daughter Charlotte), Julian Weber of New York, and Colton Propes. Going home ahead of John were his parents: Frank and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Day of Greenville. John was in the 1963 graduating class of Berea High School and attended North Greenville College. John retired as Vice President at Regions Bank on Hilton Head Island and then most recently retired from Community First Bank of Seneca. He served as Chairman of the Celebrity Golf Tournament on Hilton Head Island, first chair of Rotary International in Hilton Head, and president of the Greenville Chapter Muscular Dystrophy. He was a member of the Lions Club and the Kiwanis in Greenville. Also served on the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, the Army National Guard, and as a deacon of Hilton Head Island First Baptist Church. Chef John "extraordinaire" enjoyed cooking Wednesday night dinner at church and loved serving donuts on Sunday mornings with his son. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2:00 pm at Monaghan Baptist Church 1500 West Parker Road in Greenville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to send donations to Collins Children's Home in Seneca, Miracle HIll Ministries of South Carolina, or to help fight COPD, donate to the in memory of John.

