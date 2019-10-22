Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John GenzenRobert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert (Bob) John Genzen Robert (Bob) John Genzen 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Hilton Head, SC. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio to parents, Lydia Fobel Genzen and Carl Heinrich Genzen, and graduated from Euclid Central High School in 1949. As a teacher, mentor and guidance counselor, Bob valued education. He attended Valparaiso University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. He received his Masters from John Carroll University and completed post graduate programs at University of Utah, University of Southern California and Harvard University. A true patriot, Bob proudly served in the US Army from 1954 to 1956 and is a distinguished Korean War veteran. In 1957, he married his college sweetheart. He not only excelled in his career, but loved coaching athletics - from Little League to football to basketball, and, he treasured his time most, coaching high school girls' softball even beyond retirement. He had a passion for sports and his childhood teams, Cleveland Indians and Browns, were amongst his favorites. But, most of all, 'Buckeye Bob', loved cheering on Ohio State. He is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine Genzen, his two daughters, Gale Reed and Sharon Boyle along with their respective husbands, James Reed and Brian Boyle, as well as his three grandchildren, Patrick Boyle, Andrew Reed and Caryn Reed. Also his brother, Reverend Gary Genzen. Funeral service will be held to celebrate his life on Saturday, October 26 at 11am at Island Lutheran Church, Hilton Head Island, followed by a reception.

www.Keithfuneral.com Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 22, 2019

