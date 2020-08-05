1/
John Howard Taylor
John Howard Taylor John Howard Taylor, 71, of Ridgeland SC, passed away on July 31, 2020 after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Johnny was born in Winston-Salem NC, on July 9, 1949 to the late Mr. and Mrs. John Henry and Mildred Williams Taylor. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Rosie Taylor, the love of his life for 46 years, one son, "J" Taylor (Becky), one daughter, Lindsay Taylor, Three grandchildren, Walker Howard, Addie Kate, and John Bishop Taylor, one brother, Eddie Taylor, two sisters, Carolyn T. Rogers (Rod), Libby T. Lowther (LeGrand), a host of nieces and nephews and his favorite "fur girls", Marley and Little Bit. A graveside service will be held on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 11:00 am in Grahamville Cemetery, Ridgeland SC. Family will greet friends from 9:00 am till the hour of service in the cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN. 38148-0142. Everyone attending the service is asked to practice social distancing guidelines. Vaigneur Funeral Home of Ridgeland SC is Assisting the family with service arrangements. (vaigneurfh.com)

Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 5, 2020.
