John "Jack" Knox
March 5, 1932 - October 28, 2020
Greenville, South Carolina - John "Jack" Knox, Jr, 88, loving husband of Lois Uhlman Knox, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at The Woodlands at Furman.
Born in Nashville, TN, he was the son of the late Reverend John Knox, Sr. an Episcopal Minister who was greatly respected for his writings, lectures and teachings. And also his beloved mother, Lois Bolles Knox.
He was a graduate of Birch Walthan, in NY, and Emory University, in GA. Jack enlisted in the United States Navy and was the Commander of the USS Cole. After serving in the Navy, he received his Doctorate from Yale University. He was a professor of Philosophy at Drew University in Madison, NJ for thirty years. After his retirement he continued to write papers for Philosophy Journals. But his love of playing classical music on the piano and eating ice cream were his daily rituals. He enjoyed sports especially tennis, hiking, swimming and was an avid New York Mets fan. He and his loving wife of 29 years enjoyed traveling and his teaching provided them the time to take many wonderful vacations, especially seeing the great turtles in the Galápagos, hiking in Machu Picchu and their favorite was the Amazon River trip.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children; Trevor Knox, Amenthy Knox (Anne DeLapp); and wife's children, Kurt Uhlman and Walter Uhlman (Leona); grandchildren; Corey Smith, Sheana Smith, Dalton Smith, Chance DeLapp, Maxwell Knox, Miles Knox, Robert Uhlman (Samantha), Olivia Uhlman, Julia Uhlman and Jessica Uhlman Bentzel (Wesley); three great grandchildren; Maya, Conrad and Robert Jr.; a brother Hamilton "Tony" Knox (Jean).
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
