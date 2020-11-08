We have known John and Ellie since 1995. I first met John while cleaning the bottom of his boat in Windmill Harbour. as time went by we became friends and we visited John and Ellie when we were in Hilton Head Island. John had asked recently if I would take him out on my boat. with regret we did not get to share that experience together. we will miss John. From Ron and Ellen Malone

Ronald Malone

Friend