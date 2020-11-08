1/1
John Kyle Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John W. Kyle, Jr.
November 1, 2020
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - On Sunday, November 1, 2020, John W. Kyle Jr. passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 81. A native of New York City, John will be remembered for his humor and storytelling.
At the age of 19, John joined the Air Force and began his first career as an Air Traffic Controller in New York, where he was awarded by the FAA for outstanding performance. John went on to have success in the food service equipment industry. His drive and passion led him to start his own business in the industry.
Upon retirement to Hilton Head, he and his wife Ellie Kyle, joined the Port Royal Golf Club where they formed life-long friendships. John's desire to learn led him to earning a paralegal degree and volunteered his services to the local community. He devoted many hours to St. Francis and was active with the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Ellie Kyle; his 4 children, Ann Jay, Lisa Henson, Gary and Elizabeth Kyle and Rob and Liz Kyle; 6 grandchildren, Courtney & Kacey Jay, Alyssa & Katie Henson, and Matthew & Will Kyle; two step-daughters Lynn Carrino and Maria Carrino and his two four-legged friends, Lulu & Gracie.
Visitation for John will be on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 pm at The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:30 am at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church with interment to follow in Six Oaks Cemetery. Islandfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Island Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Island Funeral Home & Crematory
4 Cardinal Road
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
(843) 681-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 7, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ronald Malone
November 6, 2020
We have known John and Ellie since 1995. I first met John while cleaning the bottom of his boat in Windmill Harbour. as time went by we became friends and we visited John and Ellie when we were in Hilton Head Island. John had asked recently if I would take him out on my boat. with regret we did not get to share that experience together. we will miss John. From Ron and Ellen Malone
Ronald Malone
Friend
November 5, 2020
Two of the best neighbors we have ever had. We will miss you, John.
Carol and Stuart Cox
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved