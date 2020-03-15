John McLaurin Goff

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John McLaurin Goff.
Obituary
Send Flowers

John McLaurin Goff John McLaurin Goff, age 81, of Saluda, SC, passed on March 8, 2020. John was the beloved husband of the late Tanya Taylor Goff; loving father of John (JoLynn) Goff and Claire (Kevin) Bain; dear grandfather of Evan and Cole Goff, Kai, Theo and Solenne Bain; loving brother of Dave Goff and the late Elsie Goff. Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or . Info: 847-675-1990.
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.