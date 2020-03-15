John McLaurin Goff John McLaurin Goff, age 81, of Saluda, SC, passed on March 8, 2020. John was the beloved husband of the late Tanya Taylor Goff; loving father of John (JoLynn) Goff and Claire (Kevin) Bain; dear grandfather of Evan and Cole Goff, Kai, Theo and Solenne Bain; loving brother of Dave Goff and the late Elsie Goff. Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or . Info: 847-675-1990.
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 15, 2020