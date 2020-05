On 5/7/20 John passed away due to Cancer. John is survived by his only sister, Mary and his daughter, Mellissa. "You are now one of the brightest stars in heaven, gazing down upon us. "We will always love you & miss your smile, for eternity. You are with Dad & Phillip now. May you rest in Peace. We are family. Shine Forever Bright for us John~"



