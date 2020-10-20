John Pratt

January 24, 1935 - September 30, 2020

Bluffton, South Carolina - Commander John L. Pratt, USN Retired, of Bluffton, died on September 30, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born in Wilmington, Delaware, January 24, 1935 to the late Raymond and Rachel Carter Pratt.

John retired in 1977 after 21 years as a Naval Aviator, during which time he served 3 tours in Vietnam. Among his decorations earned were the Navy Commendation Medal, the Gallantry Cross, 13 Air Medals and the Distinguished Flying Cross. While serving in the Navy, he was selected for Test Pilot School in Naval Air Station Patuxent River, MD. Upon completion, he joined and remained a member of the Experimental Test Pilot Association for the rest of his life. Among his favorite duty stations were Pensacola, FL; Memphis, TN; Monterey, CA; Lemoore, CA; and the Phillipines. After retiring from the Navy John and Beverly owned and operated the Casa Del Mar resort and the Del Mar Boat works both located in Subic in the Philippines before returning to the United states where John Became a general contractor in San Diego County California before retiring to the low country in 1996.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his son, Chad. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Beverly Walker Pratt; his two sons, John L. Pratt, Jr. and David Patrick (Dawn) Pratt, five grand children, his brother Orvid (Barbara)two nieces and one nephew.

John was cremated by Sauls Funeral Home in Bluffton and his ashes remain with the family. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, no memorial is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care of the Low Country.





