John Randolph Hersey John Randolph Hersey, 97, of Hilton Head Island died August 23, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio February 4, 1922. John is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Adeline Moon Hersey; his sister Ann H. Allison; daughter Elise H. Seiffert; daughter in law Barbara G. Hersey; granddaughters Deborah E. Salsbury and Laura M. McCabe; great grandchildren Leanora, Elijah, Elise and Taylor. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son Randolph. No services will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the . The Island Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Islandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 28, 2019