1st SGT. John Richard Brown On Tuesday, October 22, 2019 John Richard Brown, retired 1 st Sergeant of the United States Marine Corps, passed away at the age of 81 after an extended illness. John will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend, Yvonne and their children, grandchildren, family and friends. John Brown was known by all as "Gramps." John proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for 23 years, as a drill instructor and in air traffic control. He was a long-time scout leader to troop 201 in Beaufort, South Carolina having made a positive impact on hundreds of young men. Before retiring from the workforce, John served as Fuel Manager for the County of Beaufort. He was a devout Christian who loved God, family and country. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:30am at Shell Point Baptist Church, followed by interment at Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors. Mr. Brown, born on August 11, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan and is the son of the late James and Theresa Brown. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Yvonne Brown, two sons, Richard Brown (Mary) and Robert Brown (Debbie), three daughters, Kathryn Himes (Christopher), Sharon O'Connell (John), BJ McCown (Christopher), and 2 grandsons whom they raised as their own, Kenneth (Kari) and Kyle (Rachel) Warthen. John is also survived by seventeen more grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his daughter, Kendalynne Brown Warthen, brother, James Brown, two sisters, Betty Archer and Alice Chronister and one grandson, Christopher Scott Cato. Flowers may be sent to Anderson Funeral Home at 611 Robert Smalls Parkway Beaufort, SC 29906. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Plant the Seed Food Ministry or Boy Scout Troop 201 Scholarship Fund, both located at Shell Point Baptist Church, 871 Parris Island Gateway, Beaufort, SC 29906. Please note which charity and in the name of John Brown. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

