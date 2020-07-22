1/1
John Rudolph Bennett
1936 - 2020
John Rudolph Bennett John Rudolph Bennett, 83, husband of Betty Minor Bennett, of Beaufort, SC, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Canterfield of Bluffton. Mr. Bennett was born on November 26, 1936 in Dayton Beach, FL and spent most of his life in Knoxville, TN. He is the son of the late Alton Rudolph Bennett and Lois Connelly Bennett. He graduated from the University of Alabama with an Aeronautical Engineering degree and remained a devoted Crimson Tide fan. He was passionate about hunting, fishing and Shag dancing. Surviving are one son, John Reed Bennett (Kim), two daughters, Leigh Ann Bennett and Sheri O'Brien (Tommy), three grandchildren, Lindsay Brandenburg (Ryan), John Bennett, Stefanie Matthews (Aaron) and three great grandchildren, Marley and Waylon Brandenburg, Bennett Matthews and forth great grandson who's delivery is expected any day, Dallas Matthews, two sisters, Barbara Farnum, two nieces, one nephew and Sharon Lyon-Jewell (Glenn), two nieces. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc., 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Published in The Island Packet on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC 29906-9070
(843) 524-7144
