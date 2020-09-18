John Stites Hannah John was born in Louisville, Kentucky on May 30, 1928. He was the youngest of five children of William Morton and Elizabeth Stites Hannah. He died peacefully on August 10, 2020 in Canton, Georgia. He was happily married to Elizabeth "Betty" Thompson since July of 1976. After attending Centre College in Danville, KY and lettering in Track & Field; he began his career with the Ashland Purchasing Department and retired from the Asphalt Sales and Marketing Department of Ashland Petroleum Company in Ashland, KY. While living in Ashland, he was a member of and sang in the choir at the Presbyterian Church where he also served on different ministry teams. John was a valued member of local civic organizations including Ashland Jaycees and the Boyd County Muscular Dystrophy campaign. On many nights and weekends, John could be found on the tennis courts at Bellefonte Country Club or on his tractor at Indian Run Farm. After his retirement, John and Betty relocated to Hilton Head, SC to escape the cold Kentucky winters. In Hilton Head, they enjoyed their numerous friends, competitive bridge games, dinner parties, intense tennis matches, and binging on FOX News. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Frances; brothers, Walter and Bill; and grandson, Will. We also imagine that he was greeted enthusiastically by his beloved dogs, Alice and Lucy. He is survived by his adoring wife of 44 years, Betty; four children, Jay (Diane) Hannah of Ashland, KY; Julie (Pat) Hemlepp of Hilliard,OH; Stephanie (Bart) Pitcock of Katy, TX; Amy Phillips of Canton, GA; six grandchildren, Tom Hannah, Ben Hannah, Matthew Hemlepp, Laura (Steven) HemleppHernandez, Emma Pitcock, Ellie Pitcock; one great granddaughter, Whitney Elizabeth Hernandez; and his sister, Nancy. John will be remembered as a loving and doting husband, caring father, proud grandfather, kind friend, and community volunteer. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bellefonte Presbyterian Church at 605 Bellefonte Princess Rd. Ashland, Ky. 41101 or First Presbyterian Church of Ashland at 1600 Winchester Ave. Ashland, Ky. 41101 A memorial service will be held at a later date at The Seabrook of Hilton Head (pending Covid-19 restrictions)



