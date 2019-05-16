John Terricciano In loving memory of John Anthony Terricciano, 90, who passed away peacefully at home on Callawassie Island, SC, on Monday, May 13, 2019. An avid golfer and music lover, John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, a man who delighted in the company of his family and friends and brought great joy to those who knew him. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Greta Anderson Terricciano, and three sons and their spouses, Paul and Patricia, John and Patricia, and Alan and Lisa. In addition to his three grandchildren, Carl, David and Anthony, John was an adored uncle to several nieces and nephews. John was born to John Terricciano and Delia Montuori in Bridgeport, CT, on October 5, 1928, and is predeceased by his parents and his two sisters, Louise Shomsky and Josephine DeCesare. After attending school in CT, John served in the army during the Korean War teaching data processing at Fort Benjamin Harrison. After a forty-year career as a computer specialist in the CT banking industry, John and Greta retired to Callawassie Island, SC where he served on the CIPOA Board, the Club Board, developed the first automated score-keeping software for Hilton Head Senior golfers, and founded the Callawassie Chorus of which he was a loyal member for many years. Burial will be private and Memorial Service to be announced at a later date. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.
Published in The Island Packet on May 16, 2019