John W. Ehlers John (Bud) W. Ehlers, 73, of Hilton Head Island passed away peacefully Monday, April 22, 2019. He was born in Savannah, GA on May 19, 1945 to John and Sara Ehlers. John moved to Hilton Head in 1969 from Savannah. He worked for Sea Pines Plantation and Hilton Head Plantation as Director of Maintenance for many years. He was a Charter member of Christ Lutheran Church of Hilton Head. John is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia; two sons John "Benjie" (Leslie) and Chad (Theresa); 6 grandchildren, Kaylee, Noah, Zayda, Johnathan, Jasmine and Sawyer; loving mother-in-law, Mary Lee Smith and many beloved relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, April 26 from 11am to 1pm at The Island Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Saturday at 10am at Boneventure Cemetery in Savannah, GA. Donations may be made to Celiac Disease Foundation and . Islandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 24, 2019