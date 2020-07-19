John W. Kennard Dr. John William Kennard, 88, formerly of Hilton Head Island, SC and Wheeling, WV passed away on Saturday March 14, 2020 in Winston Salem, NC. Dr. Kennard was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Hilton Head after retiring to SC with Martha in 1998 and Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church in Wheeling, their home for the previous 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.E. and Mabel, brother Robert, and his wife Martha. Survivors include his children Mary Scott Kennard, John Thomas Kennard (Teresa), William Edward Kennard (Cynthia), Catherine Louise Niemi (Stephen), and Ann Elizabeth Landis (Chris); and seven grandchildren Brian, Emily (Dan), Kristin, Elizabeth, Sydney, Emma, and Lauren, and one great grandchild Faith. Bill, or Pop, as he was known to many, was born in Tulsa, OK, and graduated from Centenary College and the Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University, after which he practiced medicine as a radiologist for over 32 years. He also proudly served in the US Army Medical Corp Reserves as a Hospital Commander achieving the rank of Colonel before his military retirement. He enjoyed tennis, golf, long walks on the beach, and a good Manhattan. His faith, devotion to family, and his generosity and service to others will long be remembered. A celebration of his life with military honors will be held Monday July 27, 2020 at 11 AM in the Columbarium Courtyard at First Presbyterian Church Hilton Head Island, SC.



