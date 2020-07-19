1/1
John W. Kennard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John W. Kennard Dr. John William Kennard, 88, formerly of Hilton Head Island, SC and Wheeling, WV passed away on Saturday March 14, 2020 in Winston Salem, NC. Dr. Kennard was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Hilton Head after retiring to SC with Martha in 1998 and Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church in Wheeling, their home for the previous 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.E. and Mabel, brother Robert, and his wife Martha. Survivors include his children Mary Scott Kennard, John Thomas Kennard (Teresa), William Edward Kennard (Cynthia), Catherine Louise Niemi (Stephen), and Ann Elizabeth Landis (Chris); and seven grandchildren Brian, Emily (Dan), Kristin, Elizabeth, Sydney, Emma, and Lauren, and one great grandchild Faith. Bill, or Pop, as he was known to many, was born in Tulsa, OK, and graduated from Centenary College and the Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University, after which he practiced medicine as a radiologist for over 32 years. He also proudly served in the US Army Medical Corp Reserves as a Hospital Commander achieving the rank of Colonel before his military retirement. He enjoyed tennis, golf, long walks on the beach, and a good Manhattan. His faith, devotion to family, and his generosity and service to others will long be remembered. A celebration of his life with military honors will be held Monday July 27, 2020 at 11 AM in the Columbarium Courtyard at First Presbyterian Church Hilton Head Island, SC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved