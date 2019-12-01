John Walker Henry John Walker Henry, 81, of Beaufort, SC, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Sprenger Health Care of Port Royal. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Walker was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 8, 1938, the son of John J. and Marion (Sheehan) Henry. He married Mary Louise Lynch on December 28, 1968 in Detroit. They lived in Grosse Pointe Shores and Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan until retiring to Dataw Island in 2001. Mary Lou passed away on December 25, 2015. Both Walker and Mary Lou loved their time in South Carolina and especially their Dataw community. Walker was a career attorney. Never shy to share his opinion (he had many), he was always up for a good debate. Walker enjoyed a good life and loved food, cigars, fishing, and in years past "swinging the sticks!" More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his close family and friends and, over the past 10 years, interacting with his grandkids. Survivors include: two sons and a daughter-in-law: Michael and Ann Henry of Maplewood, NJ, and Brendan Henry of Germantown, MD; and three grandchildren: Evan Michael, Joanna Louise, and Ian Andrew Henry of Maplewood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made out to CAPA 1340 Ribaut Rd, Port Royal, SC 29935 where Mary Lou had volunteered. www.andersonfuneralhomebeaufortsc.com
Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 1, 2019