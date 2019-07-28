Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jolene F. Watanabe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jolene F. Watanabe Jolene F. Watanabe, 50, of Hilton Head Island, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, surrounded by her husband, family and her loving corgi, Kona. Jolene fought her nearly two-year battle to appendix cancer like she approached every tennis match she ever played. You fight till the end, and you never ever give up. Jolene was the head pro at the Smith Stearns Tennis Academy in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Jolene was recruited out of California to play for University of Nevada Las Vegas. She was the Big West Conference Player of the Year as a senior. UNLV went 10-20 in 1986 in its first season after a five-year break without a program, and the following season as a freshman Jolene helped the Rebels go 24-13. They never had a losing record with her on the team. After her UNLV career, Jolene played on the WTA tour for 11 years, reaching at least the second round of each of the four Grand Slam tournaments. She upset Jennifer Capriati in the first round of the 1997 Australian Open, and reached a world singles ranking as high as No. 72 in February 1997. Jolene went on to coach the New York Buzz of World Team Tennis from 2003 to 2007, and was a United States Tennis Association certified high-performance coach. Jolene won 17 gold balls at the national level and was part of the 2014 45s ITF Cup team winning team which was held at Boca Raton. Jolene was a devoted wife and was loved by all who knew her, from all the kids she mentored at the academy to all the ladies on the National Senior Women's Tennis Association. Jolene is predeceased by her mother, Janet Watanabe and late father Kenneth Watanabe. Jolene is survived by her husband Sylvain Elie, sisters Wendy Watanabe of Bluffton SC and Kristen Watanabe of Los Alamitos CA, brother Brian Watanabe of Newport Beach CA and niece Taylor Soop of Bluffton SC. A celebration of Jolene's life will be held August 4th, 2019 on the beach at The Beach Club in Sea Pines at 8:30 am. Light brunch to follow at The Beach Club. Donations can be made to the Jolene Watanabe Scholarship fund at Hilton Head Prep, 8 Fox Grape Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

