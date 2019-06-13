Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan "Doc" Beasley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jonathan "Doc" Beasley On June 7, 2019, Jonathan "Doc" Beasley told his family "I will be fine" just before closing his eyes to eternal rest. Mr. Beasley was born April 17, 1923 in Laurens, South Carolina. His parents were the late Willie Beasley and the late Katie Annette Wilson Beasley. Having lived 96 years, he endured the loss of several siblings: Willie Edgar Beasley, C. D. Beasley, Mildred Beasley Young, Mamie Lee Beasley Lynch, Ulysses Beasley, Crockett Beasley, Hosea Beasley, Garfield Beasley, and Katie Annette Beasley. His informal education included Oaks Grove School, Sanders Elementary School, and Sanders High School where he graduated. Mr. Beasley's early religious training was at the Evening Light Church of God, the church his Aunt Reverend Grace Lee Beasley Irby and Reverend Miles Pinkney Gray founded. In 1943, Mr. Beasley enlisted in the United States Army serving two years as a Supply Sargent during World War II. In 1946, he enrolled at Benedict College and earned a bachelor's of science degree in 1950. Mr. Beasley accepted his first teaching position at Penn School on St. Helena Island in 1950. After serving five years at Penn School, he undertook a teaching assignment at St. Helena High School and started the first football team on St. Helena Island. In 1954, Mr. Beasley married his college sweetheart, Clara Mae Bell from Jacksonville, Florida. They remained married 65 years. In 1956, their oldest son, Bruce A. Beasley was born. Marcus Beasley followed eight years later. His grandchildren include Shalonda (Jermaine) Singleton-Byson, Kyle (Charmaine) Green, Hashan Morgan, and CaLay Grant. His great-grant children are Debrianna Singleton, Marcus Anthony Beasley, Aubria Green, Jermaine Byson, Jasmine Byson, Christian Beasley, Kyle Green, Jr., Amari Grant, Caleste Grant, Haniyah Morgan, Ca'lis Grant, Cali' Grant, Haliyah Morgan, Hashan Morgan, Jr., and Harmony Morgan, and great-great grandson, Brenden Washington. In addition, he informally adopted a grand-son, William Smith. Mr. Beasley returned to college in his thirties and earned a master's degree from North Carolina Agriculture and Technical State University. Through the years, he served the community on various boards such as the Penn School Board, the Beaufort Jasper Hampton Comprehensive Health Services Board, and the Lady's Island Fire and Rescue Board. Mr. Beasley delighted in sharing stories about his experiences with family, students, parents, athletes, coaches, teachers, co-workers, and his church family. He was dedicated to the citizens of Beaufort, Lady's Island, Port Royal, and St. Helena Island and served these communities with profound joy. The funeral services are scheduled Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bethesda Christian Fellowship located: 36 Dr. Martin Luther King , Jr. Drive; St. Helena Island, South Carolina 29920. The Interment will immediately follow at the National Cemetery located: 1601 Boundary Street; Beaufort, South Carolina 29902.

