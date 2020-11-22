Jonathan Peter Younce

May 1, 1945 - November 16, 2020

Bluffton, South Carolina - Captain Jonathan P. Younce, USN Ret., 75, of St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully at his home on November 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. Peter waged a courageous battle with a rare form of cancer.

After graduating from Washington University, St. Louis, MO, with degrees in History and Theology, he entered Officer Candidate School and received a commission as an officer in the United States Navy in 1967. Peter was a Vietnam War Veteran and went on to serve in significant leadership assignments in the training and administration of the Naval Reserve Intelligence Program. He was a highly respected and admired mentor and was loved by all those he served with. Other key leadership assignments included XO Fleet Intelligence Center Pacific and N2R Washington, DC. Peter had a distinguished 30-year career as an Intelligence Officer, retiring in 1997.

During his service, his favorite duty stations were Hawaii, Thailand and Shape, Belgium. It was while stationed in Hawaii that Peter and Bari tied the knot and began an amazing 30-year love story. After his service in the Navy, he joined Booz Allen as an Associate serving in the Wash. DC area and later in Hawaii where he provided support to the intelligence community both military and civilian.

Peter enjoyed traveling the world, shooting, archery, boating, crosswords, Sudoku, and everything history related. He enjoyed fine restaurants and fine wine. All who knew Peter will miss his sense of humor.

Peter is survived by his wife Bari, his stepson Christopher (Jaime) and his stepdaughter Stefanie (Pat) along with his 3 step grandchildren Michael, Julia and Jacob.

The family wishes to thank his team of doctors at MUSC and St. Joseph Candler Nancy N. and J.C. Lewes Cancer Center (Bluffton) for their compassionate dedication to his healthcare. The family also wishes to thank the amazing team at Hospice of the Lowcountry for the wonderful support they provided Peter and the family. A local "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date, as well as interment at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be sent to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, P.O. Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910





