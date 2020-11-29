Joseph Albert BobbittJanuary 6, 1936 - November 22, 2020Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - Joseph Albert Bobbitt (Al) went to his eternal rest on November 22, 2020 after a short illness. He was born January 6, 1936, the son of Mozelle and David E. Bobbitt. He grew up and graduated from high school in Charlotte, NC.He graduated from Furman University in Greenville, SC in 1958. By his side at graduation were his wife, Jane, and daughter, Cindy.Al spent major part of his career in marketing and sales in the apparel industry in the southeast, Chicago, and New York. After retiring to Hilton Head, Al was affiliated with The Sea Pines Real Estate Company.Al was predeceased by his son Albert Scott Bobbitt in 1999. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Emma Jane McKee Bobbitt, three loving children and their spouses: Cindy (Allan Kipp), David (Diana), Lynn (Rick Mihevc) and four dear grandchildren: Tim Bobbitt (his wife Amy), Emma Mihevc, Julia Bobbitt (her fiancé Matt Platt) and Jackson Mihevc. And one fantastic great grandson, Grady Thomas Bobbitt.Al was a man of faith and an Elder at Providence Presbyterian Church. One of his proudest moments was reading the scripture at Tim and Amy's wedding.Al enjoyed playing tennis and golf and made many friends along the way. He loved being on the beach and swimming and spent many happy days in his Boston Whaler on the waters around Chatham, MA where he and Jane had a summer house for many years.Christmases, Beach Weeks, birthdays, grandchildren's sporting events, graduations, weddings - we enjoyed them all!!! Many happy memories.Because of the pandemic a family gathering to celebrate Al's life will be held at a later date.His family would like to thank the staff at The Fraser Health Care Center for all their kindness and loving care in the final months of Al's life.