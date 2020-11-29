1/1
Joseph Bobbitt
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Albert Bobbitt
January 6, 1936 - November 22, 2020
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - Joseph Albert Bobbitt (Al) went to his eternal rest on November 22, 2020 after a short illness. He was born January 6, 1936, the son of Mozelle and David E. Bobbitt. He grew up and graduated from high school in Charlotte, NC.
He graduated from Furman University in Greenville, SC in 1958. By his side at graduation were his wife, Jane, and daughter, Cindy.
Al spent major part of his career in marketing and sales in the apparel industry in the southeast, Chicago, and New York. After retiring to Hilton Head, Al was affiliated with The Sea Pines Real Estate Company.
Al was predeceased by his son Albert Scott Bobbitt in 1999. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Emma Jane McKee Bobbitt, three loving children and their spouses: Cindy (Allan Kipp), David (Diana), Lynn (Rick Mihevc) and four dear grandchildren: Tim Bobbitt (his wife Amy), Emma Mihevc, Julia Bobbitt (her fiancé Matt Platt) and Jackson Mihevc. And one fantastic great grandson, Grady Thomas Bobbitt.
Al was a man of faith and an Elder at Providence Presbyterian Church. One of his proudest moments was reading the scripture at Tim and Amy's wedding.
Al enjoyed playing tennis and golf and made many friends along the way. He loved being on the beach and swimming and spent many happy days in his Boston Whaler on the waters around Chatham, MA where he and Jane had a summer house for many years.
Christmases, Beach Weeks, birthdays, grandchildren's sporting events, graduations, weddings - we enjoyed them all!!! Many happy memories.
Because of the pandemic a family gathering to celebrate Al's life will be held at a later date.
His family would like to thank the staff at The Fraser Health Care Center for all their kindness and loving care in the final months of Al's life.
islandfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Island Funeral Home & Crematory
4 Cardinal Road
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
(843) 681-4400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved