1/
Joseph Edward Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Edward Jones Joseph Edward Jones (81) of Dataw Island, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 28th, at 9:49pm after fighting the ravages of COVID-19 valiantly. Joe was born in Ohio, graduated from Martins Ferry High School, and left the very next day for the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, SC. After completing boot camp he returned home and married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Jean Laslo, and they began their three year tour of duty with the U.S. Marine Corps. Following his discharge, he attended the Ohio State University School of Engineering while working full time for the State of Ohio Highway Department. He graduated in 1965, combining his last year to receive both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Engineering Physics. Most of his career was spent with Owens Corning Fiberglas in Granville, OH, until the couple retired to Dataw Island, SC, in 1993. Mr. Jones is survived by his wife Jean, and 3 children: Pastor Joe S Jones of Dallas, TX, Pastor John M. Jones (Shari) of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Jennifer Enten (Chet) of Greenville, SC; 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. No public celebration of life will be held at this time due to health concerns, but hopefully can be done at a later date. The family will hold a private ceremony at the Beaufort National Cemetery whenever it becomes available. We are all so very grateful for the concern and love shown to our family during this difficult time by friends, extended family, and the staff at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Remembrances may be sent to the BMH Foundation, 990 Ribaut Rd. Suite 300, Beaufort SC 29902 or to a charity of your choice. Anderson Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC 29906-9070
(843) 524-7144
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved