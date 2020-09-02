Joseph Edward Jones Joseph Edward Jones (81) of Dataw Island, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 28th, at 9:49pm after fighting the ravages of COVID-19 valiantly. Joe was born in Ohio, graduated from Martins Ferry High School, and left the very next day for the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, SC. After completing boot camp he returned home and married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Jean Laslo, and they began their three year tour of duty with the U.S. Marine Corps. Following his discharge, he attended the Ohio State University School of Engineering while working full time for the State of Ohio Highway Department. He graduated in 1965, combining his last year to receive both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Engineering Physics. Most of his career was spent with Owens Corning Fiberglas in Granville, OH, until the couple retired to Dataw Island, SC, in 1993. Mr. Jones is survived by his wife Jean, and 3 children: Pastor Joe S Jones of Dallas, TX, Pastor John M. Jones (Shari) of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Jennifer Enten (Chet) of Greenville, SC; 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. No public celebration of life will be held at this time due to health concerns, but hopefully can be done at a later date. The family will hold a private ceremony at the Beaufort National Cemetery whenever it becomes available. We are all so very grateful for the concern and love shown to our family during this difficult time by friends, extended family, and the staff at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Remembrances may be sent to the BMH Foundation, 990 Ribaut Rd. Suite 300, Beaufort SC 29902 or to a charity of your choice
. Anderson Funeral Home is serving the family.