Joseph John Nelson (7/10/41 - 7/24/19) Joe Nelson, (78) of Sun City Hilton Head, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24 th . Joe attended La Salle University in Phila., Pa. where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He was a Certified Public Accountant and worked for our U.S. Congress as an auditor. His last endeavor was as a Senior Vice President of PNC Financial Services where he retired in 2006. Joe is survived by his best friend and wife of 55 years, Kathleen A. Nelson, and sons, Joseph, Steven, and Christopher, and daughter Kathleen, and son-inlaw Phillip. He is also survived by his sisters Rose Gotowski and Louise Nelson. Joe has seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. A celebration of life will be held on Sat, Aug.10 th at 10:00 am at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, S.C., with a prayer service at 10:30 am.
Published in The Island Packet on July 26, 2019