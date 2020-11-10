Joseph Leland

March 8, 1935 - November 7, 2020

Beaufort, South Carolina - Joseph Edward Leland, 85, husband of Betty Taylor Leland, of Beaufort, SC, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 12:30pm at Praise Assembly of Beaufort with interment in Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Praise Assembly of Beaufort, SC in support of the music program.

The family would like to invite family and friends back to their home for a celebration of his homecoming. Please contact a family member for the address.

Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 10, 2020.