Joseph Martin, Jr. Capt. Joseph Mitchell Martin, Jr., 85, USMC, Retired, husband of Mary E. A. Martin, of Beaufort, SC, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 peacefully at his residence. Mr. Martin was born on March 28, 1935 in Palatka, FL. He is the son of the late Joseph M. Martin, Sr. and Ruby Bunkley Martin. Surviving in addition to his wife, Ann; are one son, Jerry Martin and one daughter, Dawn Timm (Scott Timm); daughter-in-law, Peggy Martin; grandchildren, Elizabeth McCormick (Anthony McCormick), Ashley Yoakum (Davis Yoakum), Joseph "Mitchell" Martin, IV; and great-grandchildren, Savannah and Holden McCormick, Samuel and Owen Yoakum. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph "Joey" Mitchell Martin, III, Patricia "Trish" Patterson. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to American Cancer Research. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



