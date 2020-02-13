Joseph Patrick "Pat" Brennan Sr. Joseph Patrick "Pat" Brennan Sr passed away February 9, 2020 after a short illness surrounded by his family. Mr. Brennan is survived by his Daughters Heather Brennan Fleury (Sylvain Fleury) and Elaine Rentz, sister in law Harriette Perkins, daughter in Law Kathleen "Kathy" Brennan, son in law Karl Loos, Grandchildren Brennan V Fleury, Ricky McElveen, Kristina Rentz, Brian Brennan, Cal Loos, Harley Loos, Beth Loos and Bennie Loos, 8 Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews from Savannah. Pat was preceded in death by his wife Joan L Robbins Brennan, children Patrick Brennan and Olivia, his parents James F and Gladys Olivia "Baboo" Brennan, his brother Jimmy Brennan and sister Betty Jarrell. Mr. Brennan was born in Savannah, Georgia, August 29, 1924, being raised in the Hull Street area near the Cathedral. He attended Maris Brothers School and Benedictine Military Academy before enlisting in the Marine Corps for World War II. Mr. Brennan was a radio operator serving in the Pacific Campaign. After the war he returned to his beloved Savannah as a Postal worker. After meeting Joan Brennan he went into the Army. From there to OTS then to France. After the Army he went back into the Postal Service as a Postal inspector, living in Utica, New York. In a move to get closer to home he became a Naval Investigator with the NIS, now known as NCIS. After retirement from NIS, Pat became a Private Investigator until eventually retiring fully in his 70's. Mr. Brennan was a lifelong Catholic, serving as a child as an Acolyte to Altar Server and traveling with his Uncle Msgr Brennan much of his teen and early twenties. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaufort and the Knights of Columbus. He was a prior St Peter's Bazaar Chair, past Grand Knight and Navigator, Laymen and Lawyers Golf Tournament Chair and Founding member of the SOB's (Sayonara Old Buddies) group. His faith was instrumental in his life and his rosary was always near. Mr. Brennan's accomplishments were many, but in his final days he noted to the priest he'd like think he was a good father that was important to him. Pat Brennan was an amazing father, husband, friend, grandfather and my daddy. Visitation will be 6:00 pm on February 13th, 2020 with a rosary at 6:45 pm at St Peter's Historic Chapel - 710 Carteret St and Funeral will be February 14th, 2020 at St Peter's Church - 70 Ladys Island Dr at 9:30 am with interment at the National Cemetery at 11:00 am. The family has requested in Lieu of Flowers donations to be made to Benedictine Military School for the Tommy Brennan Scholarship Fund or St. Peter's Catholic School. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 13, 2020