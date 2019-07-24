Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Patrick Green. View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Patrick Green Joseph Patrick Green of Bluffton, SC, age 74, passed away surrounded by his family on July 20, 2019, at his home. Mr. Green was born September 9, 1944, in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Joseph James Green and Florence Marie Green (Eger). At the age of 20, he graduated from Manhattan College with a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering. He was licensed as a Professional Engineer in five states (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York) and held senior management positions with several major design, engineering and construction firms, focusing on large commercial and institutional clients. His career spanned fifty years and clients included leading banks, insurance companies, hospitals, members of the Fortune 500 and Yale University. He coached youth soccer and basketball in West Hartford, CT for 11 years, enjoying every moment of that time watching his sons become excellent athletes. He sat on the Sun City Hilton Head Property & Grounds Committee, chairing the Accessibility Sub-committee as well as the Facility Management Committee of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. Mr. Green is survived by his loving wife of nearly fifty years, Erminia (Irma) Green (Guarneri); sons, Joseph (and his wife, Elizabeth) of Falls Church, VA and Ralph (and his wife, Pamela) of New York, NY; grandchildren, Michelina (Mia) and Ryan; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his brother, Michael and sister-in-law, Mary. The family would like to thank all of the wonderful friends and neighbors, as well as the invaluable people of Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, for their outpouring of love and support during this time. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , s, and Hospice Care of the Lowcountry. A wake will be held from 2:00 5:00 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, and a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 31 St. Gregory Drive, Bluffton. Another celebration of Mr. Green's life will be held in coming weeks in Brooklyn, NY for all family and friends. Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton, SC is assisting the family.

