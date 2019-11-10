Joseph Rubino Joseph Rubino of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Retired Buffalo school teacher and administrator died Thursday, October 31, 2019. Born in Buffalo in 1937 he grew up on the city's West Side, graduated from Grover Cleveland High School and received bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Buffalo State College. A longtime resident of West Seneca, he was a teacher and administrator in the Buffalo City School District for more than 30 years before retiring to South Carolina. Husband of the late Janet (nee Piegzik) father of Mike (Rebecca) Rubino, Chris (Jena) Rubino. Grandfather of Lauren, Grace and Emma. Brother of Sal (Patricia) Rubino and the late Vinny (late Andy) Mastandrea and late Ciro (late Phyllis) Rubino. The family will be present on Saturday, November 16th from 10:00-12:00 at the Island Funeral Home on Cardinal Road in Hilton Head Island. Private interment will be in Buffalo, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hilton Head Choral Society.

