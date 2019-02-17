Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Stupinsky. View Sign

Joseph Stupinsky June 26, 1934 January 2, 2019 Beloved husband of Margaret and devoted father to Michele. Born in New York City, Joe grew up in Brooklyn, New York until his early teens when the family moved to Basking Ridge, New Jersey. After graduation from high school, Joe worked at the Buick dealership in Morristown, New Jersey. A salesman friend offered Joe a ride in his airplane and immediately aviation became his career, hobby and passion. Over the years, Joe held positions in private, commercial and corporate aviation. He held 13 various aircraft ratings in his career including mechanic and flight engineer. Joe was the Manager of Aviation for Combustion Engineering based in White Plains, New York responsible for 2 Gulfstreams, 2 Falcons and a full flight department. He was the second pilot to fly into Russia without a Soviet navigator. After moving to Hilton Head, Joe flew for Sun Jet International and instructed at FlightSafety International. He also owned 3 airplanes including a v-tail Bonanza. In 2011, Joe was awarded the Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Department's Wright Brothers "Master Pilot" Award. Besides aviation, Joe continued his interest in cars, enjoyed sailing on the Raritan and Metedeconk Rivers (NJ) and playing tennis. His was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church, serving for many years as an usher and was the past Grand Knight of the Raymond G. Bennett Knights of Columbus and member of the 4th degree Knights. Joe was a charter member of the Hilton Head Hanger of the Quiet Birdmen, serving as Governor for their association. Joe is also survived by a grandsons Wyatt and Ivan, son-in law Gregg, cousins Tom, Arlene, Tony and Jeanette, nephew Robert, niece Jenny, sisters-in-law Virginia and Joan, special flying buddies Wayne and Bob and wonderful church family. Funeral Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Joe's name to ( ) or Holy Family Catholic Church (24 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head, SC 29928).

Joseph Stupinsky June 26, 1934 January 2, 2019 Beloved husband of Margaret and devoted father to Michele. Born in New York City, Joe grew up in Brooklyn, New York until his early teens when the family moved to Basking Ridge, New Jersey. After graduation from high school, Joe worked at the Buick dealership in Morristown, New Jersey. A salesman friend offered Joe a ride in his airplane and immediately aviation became his career, hobby and passion. Over the years, Joe held positions in private, commercial and corporate aviation. He held 13 various aircraft ratings in his career including mechanic and flight engineer. Joe was the Manager of Aviation for Combustion Engineering based in White Plains, New York responsible for 2 Gulfstreams, 2 Falcons and a full flight department. He was the second pilot to fly into Russia without a Soviet navigator. After moving to Hilton Head, Joe flew for Sun Jet International and instructed at FlightSafety International. He also owned 3 airplanes including a v-tail Bonanza. In 2011, Joe was awarded the Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Department's Wright Brothers "Master Pilot" Award. Besides aviation, Joe continued his interest in cars, enjoyed sailing on the Raritan and Metedeconk Rivers (NJ) and playing tennis. His was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church, serving for many years as an usher and was the past Grand Knight of the Raymond G. Bennett Knights of Columbus and member of the 4th degree Knights. Joe was a charter member of the Hilton Head Hanger of the Quiet Birdmen, serving as Governor for their association. Joe is also survived by a grandsons Wyatt and Ivan, son-in law Gregg, cousins Tom, Arlene, Tony and Jeanette, nephew Robert, niece Jenny, sisters-in-law Virginia and Joan, special flying buddies Wayne and Bob and wonderful church family. Funeral Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Joe's name to ( ) or Holy Family Catholic Church (24 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head, SC 29928). www.Keithfuneral.com Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 17, 2019

