Joseph Thomas Mullahey Joseph Thomas Mullahey of Fort Mill, South Carolina, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the age of 83. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Joseph proudly served in the United States Air Force and in the New York City Police Department. He married the love of his life Justine (Chris) Hennessy in Brooklyn, New York in August 1956. He earned his undergraduate degree in business management from the City University of New York and his master's degree in engineering from New York University. They moved to Wayne, New Jersey where they raised their three beautiful children. Joseph enjoyed a long and successful career in the insurance brokerage industry with Johnson & Higgins in New York City where he served as Senior Vice President of the Casualty and Loss Control Division managing a national team of professional engineers. Joseph served on the National Safety Council board and also was an adjunct professor of safety engineering at Jersey City State University. Joe was a faithful man, an active member of the Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved golfing, traveling and photography. In 1998 Joe and Chris retired to Sun City Hilton Head and enjoyed twenty active years together with many special friends. His greatest joy was his family and all of his grandchildren. He was a devoted, hard-working, caring and generous man and is best remembered by his "3 P's" precept: patience, persistence, and perseverance. Joe will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 63 years, Justine (Chris) (nee Hennessy) Mullahey; his three children, Colleen (Kevin) Crosby, Kevin (Donna) Mullahey, and Patrick (Tamara) Mullahey; and his grandchildren, Sean, Cameron (Haily), Ryan, Brianna, Blair, Joseph (Allison Turnwald), Kaitlin and Megan. Joe is survived by his sisters, Rosemary (Peter) Prygelski and Kathy Boro; sisters-in-law, Marian Mullahey and Mary Ann Mullahey; as well as many nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents John and Mary Mullahey and his brothers Kenneth and James Mullahey. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:30 am at Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 31 Saint Gregory Drive, Bluffton, South Carolina, 29909. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to donate in honor of Joe's memory to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, 401 Hackensack Avenue, 9th Floor, Hackensack, New Jersey, 07601 or visit

