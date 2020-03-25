Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua Steven Sheppard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joshua Steven Sheppard 04/22/1982 - 03/13/2020 Survived by parents Steven and Molly Sheppard of Hilton Head, SC, sister Carly (Trevor Milholland) and the love of his life, his son Aiden (Katie Mojsza, Mother) and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Josh grew up in Germantown TN where as a youth he excelled in basketball, soccer and achieved his Black Belt in Karate at the age of 10. He graduated from Houston High School in 2000 after which he continued what began as a summer job at age 16 to obtain a degree and career in Hotel/Hospita-lity Management. Most of his career was spent with Marriott Corporation where his love of working with the hotel guests led to his many awards and recognition in customer service. Josh was an avid fisherman from a young child fishing with Papa Sheppard and passing his love of fishing on to his son Aiden. He will always be remembered for his big smile and infectious laugh. Josh loved and was loved by so many and will truly be missed as being a "great guy", an exceptional worker and a loving father. A celebration of life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the or the Hilton Head Humane Association.

Joshua Steven Sheppard 04/22/1982 - 03/13/2020 Survived by parents Steven and Molly Sheppard of Hilton Head, SC, sister Carly (Trevor Milholland) and the love of his life, his son Aiden (Katie Mojsza, Mother) and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Josh grew up in Germantown TN where as a youth he excelled in basketball, soccer and achieved his Black Belt in Karate at the age of 10. He graduated from Houston High School in 2000 after which he continued what began as a summer job at age 16 to obtain a degree and career in Hotel/Hospita-lity Management. Most of his career was spent with Marriott Corporation where his love of working with the hotel guests led to his many awards and recognition in customer service. Josh was an avid fisherman from a young child fishing with Papa Sheppard and passing his love of fishing on to his son Aiden. He will always be remembered for his big smile and infectious laugh. Josh loved and was loved by so many and will truly be missed as being a "great guy", an exceptional worker and a loving father. A celebration of life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the or the Hilton Head Humane Association.

