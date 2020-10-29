Or Copy this URL to Share

Josie Bell Polite

June 26, 1942 - October 25, 2020

Beaufort, South Carolina - Josie Bell Polite , of Beaufort, died Sunday at her residence.

Graveside Services: 2:00 PM Friday at Sixteen Gates Cemetery, Beaufort.

Public Viewing: Thursday 4-6 PM at Marshel's.

She was born June 26, 1942 in Savannah, GA, a daughter of Josie and Mahalia Green Legare.

She is survived by her children: Toni Legare (Robert) Marchildon and Josie (Brenda) Legare both of Beaufort, SC; 4 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; one sister, Deborah Mathis of Clayton, NC.





