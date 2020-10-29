1/1
Josie Polite
1942 - 2020
Josie Bell Polite
June 26, 1942 - October 25, 2020
Beaufort, South Carolina - Josie Bell Polite , of Beaufort, died Sunday at her residence.
Graveside Services: 2:00 PM Friday at Sixteen Gates Cemetery, Beaufort.
Public Viewing: Thursday 4-6 PM at Marshel's.
She was born June 26, 1942 in Savannah, GA, a daughter of Josie and Mahalia Green Legare.
She is survived by her children: Toni Legare (Robert) Marchildon and Josie (Brenda) Legare both of Beaufort, SC; 4 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; one sister, Deborah Mathis of Clayton, NC.


Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home for Funerals - Beaufort
OCT
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sixteen Gates Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home for Funerals - Beaufort
1814 Greene St
Beaufort, SC 29902
(843) 525-6625
