Joyce Harper Laidlaw Joyce Harper Laidlaw passed away on Sunday, November 24 in the home she loved at Colleton River Club. Joyce was born on July 21,1928 in Black Mountain, North Carolinato Dorothy and Walter Harper. She was predeceased by her husband, Don Laidlaw, and her brother, Phillip Harper. She lived her early life in Monteverde, Florida and later in Tallahassee, Florida where she attended Leon High School and graduated from Florida State University. She worked briefly with the Florida Department of Welfare then later earned a master's degree in theology and youth education from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. As she was planning to embark on a career in social and missionary work, she metthe love of her life, Don Laidlaw. She and Don were married on April 2, 1955 and were together until his passing on December 4, 2017. During their 62-year marriage, they raised three children, Laurie, Don and Meg, and were blessed with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.After her children were grown, Joyce pursued graduate studies in social work at Fordham University. She also worked as a realtor in New York and helped many new transplants feel at home with her gracious southern style. She particularly enjoyed teaching English classes to the women who moved into the area from Japan. She and Don travelled the world together, but nothing pleased her more than spending time with family. For many years, she managed to gather the whole family for Easter vacations at various fun resorts and every summer she & Don hosted the clan at their home on the St. Lawrence River. "Tutu", as she was known to her grandchildren, was a woman of great integrity and strong Christian faith. She had tremendous respect for the Armed Forces, was deeply moved by their commitment and dedication, and was proud of her husband Don's service to his country. She always had time to give a kind word or thoughtful encouragement to whomever needed it. She had a heart for those in need, even creating and funding a scholarship for under-privileged students committed to social work. She, and her husband Don, were long-time supporters of the School of Social Welfare at Florida State University. She is survived by her children, Laurie Deacon and husband Jim of Gates Mills, Ohio; son, Don Laidlaw, Jr. and wife Suzanne of Dallas, Texas; daughter Meg Nebens and husband John of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren Alex and Scott Roulston, Abigail and Stewart Roulston, Trey and Thomas Laidlaw, Caitlin and Jonathan Roman, Paige and Conrad Wilton, and Peyton Nebens; great grandsons Finley Roman and Davies Laidlaw Roulston; brother and sister in law, Robert and Alicia Harper; nephews Robbie and Wiley Harper, Doug and Regina McCorkle; nieces Ann and Richard Haller, Marian and Wayne Beckerman ; and many other beloved family members. She will be deeply missed by all who felt her love and support. A memorial service celebrating Joyce's life will take place at 2:00 PM on Friday December 20th at the First Presbyterian Church of Hilton Head Island. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Don and Joyce Laidlaw Scholarship for Graduate Students of Child Welfare established at the Florida State School of Social Work, University Center, Building C, Tallahassee, Florida 32306-2570 or at

