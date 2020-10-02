Joyce Marie Green-Gadson-Young The family of Mrs. Joyce Marie Green-Gadson-Young announces her passing on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Residence: Hilton Head Island, SC. The family invite you to her celebration of life graveside services which will be held on SUNDAY, October 4, 2020 11:00AM at Pine Field Cemetery- Hilton Head Island, SC. Mrs. Young was proceeded in death by her spouses; Louis Benjamin Gadson and Lester Young, Sr; her son, Louis R. Gadson, Sr.; her parents, Florence Estella Green and Clarence "Pete" (Marth Ann) Johnson, Sr.; and her sister, Cynthia Johnson. She is survived by her children, Robert O Greene, Violet T. Gadson, and Samont L. Gadson; her siblings, Freddie Mae Washington, Josie Mae White, Sammie (Veronica) Walker, Sr. Michael (Cynthia ) Green, Clarence (Sharon) Johnson, Abraham Johnson, Sr, Alonzo D. (Janet) Green, Tyrone Chaneyfield, Sr., Robertlee (Angela) Chaneyfield, Anginette (Willie) Swinton, Morris (Nikia) Cole-Johnson, Sharon Johnson; her aunt, Sadie Mae G. White; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Young will be held on SATURDAY, October 3, 2020 from 3:00-6:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net
"Marie" is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144.