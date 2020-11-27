Joyce Speaks
March 21, 1924 - October 25, 2020
Rancho Mirage , California - Joyce McLean Speaks died peacefully in Rancho Mirage, California on October 25, 2020 at the age of 96.
Born March 21,1924, at Glasnevin, her family's sheep station in North Canterbury, New Zealand, she was the daughter of the late George Norman McLean and Margaret May McLean (née Daw).
During WW II, on a blind date she met an American Army officer, Robert John Speaks, and the two were married in July 1944 at St Mark's Anglican Church, Remuera, Auckland. After the war she sailed to San Francisco on the celebrated liner, the SS Lurline, with other war brides from New Zealand and Australia. For over two decades her husband's Army career took them to assignments all around the country and overseas to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and the Panama Canal Zone.
Growing up in an equestrian family, she loved riding and showing her horses. Later she became an avid and accomplished golfer, was an active member in the Episcopal Church and was a consummate volunteer, both as an Army wife and after her husband's retirement in the civilian communities where they lived. A favorite non-profit was CAPA in Beaufort, SC, where her husband was an active board member for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years and is survived by her children, Janice Speaks Cullen of Easton, MD and Robert McLean Speaks of Rancho Mirage, CA; her 99 year old sister, Muriel Patricia Davis née McLean, of Melbourne (Brighton), Australia; sons-in-law Patrick W. Cullen and Edward J. Arcuri; and nieces and a nephew.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to CAPA, Beaufort, SC (https://capabeaufort.org
); St Margaret's Episcopal Church, Palm Desert, CA (www.stmargarets.org
) or the charity of your choice
.
There will be a memorial service and inurnment at St Margaret's Episcopal Church, after the pandemic has abated. Online condolences may be offered to the family at https://www.legacy.com
.