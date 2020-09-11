Joyce W. VanFossen 1/3/1943 - 9/4/2020 Joyce W. VanFossen, 77, of Beaufort, SC passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at Solace Care Partners of Asheville NC. The family will receive friends Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:30am at Anderson Funeral Home, with funeral services beginning at 12:30pm in Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery. Joyce worked at Enmark Convenience for many years. She was a loving wife and mother of 5 children. Joyce was born on January 3, 1943 in Jasper County, SC. She is the daughter of the late Richard Walls and Lottie Walls. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Barnie Duncan and her loving husband, Robert VanFossen and her late son, Robert Duncan. She is survived by one daughter, Brenda Crapse and husband Roy Crapse of Marble NC., three sons, James Duncan and wife Daphne Duncan of Ridgeland, SC., Mike Duncan of Beaufort, SC, and Steve Duncan, of Aiken, SC.; three sisters, Jean Strickland, Betty Dietz and Alberta Rutledge; three brothers, Leo Walls, Junior Walls, and David Walls and eight grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



