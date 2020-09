Or Copy this URL to Share

Juanita Louise Wiley Juanita Louise Wiley, 60, of Beaufort, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Juanita is survived by her daughters, Donita Fey, Julie Fey, Tracie Fey, and Megan Wiley No services are planned at this time. Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.



