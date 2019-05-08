Judith Ann Eaton Judith Ann Eaton, 77, of Okatie, SC and formerly of Southbury, CT died Monday, May 6, 2019 at home. Mrs. Eaton was born on October 14, 1941 in Yonkers, NY, the daughter of the late Walter and Catherine Stuber. After years of caring for her family and raising her children, she worked as the Administrative Assistant to the President of Distelfink. She was a former member of the Red Hat Society, enjoyed playing Mahjong as well as quilting. Mrs. Eaton is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, William F. Eaton; daughter, Denise Murad (Joseph); sons, Edward Eaton (Tammy), William J. Eaton (Claudine), and Timothy Eaton (Rebecca); sisters, Mary Cardullo (Joseph) and Doreen Cotton (Bob); grandchildren, Samantha, Joseph, Nicholas, Baden, Wilkes, and Porter; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving friends from 4:00 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC 29910. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 31 St. Gregory Drive, Bluffton, SC 29909. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, PO Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910.

