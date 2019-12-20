Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Emily Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Emily "Emmy" Wilson Judith Emily "Emmy" Wilson, 16, went to her Father's House on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Emmy was born April 17, 2003, and came to her forever home on October 10, 2003 to her parents, Jason and Christina Wilson. Emmy was a loving child and lived to make others laugh. Her smile was contagious and she had a personality larger than life. She loved her Clemson Tigers, singing, Broadway musicals, stupid videos and going to the beach, if it wasn't too hot. A social butterfly, Emmy never met a stranger and tried to win over anyone she met. She brought joy and light to everyone lucky to know her. Emmy attended Beaufort Academy where she was a member of the National Honor Society, Junior Class President, and a member of the Interact Club. Over the years she has played basketball, volleyball, and her favorite, softball. She was a lifelong Episcopalian and a confirmed member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Port Royal. Emmy is predeceased by her grandmother and namesake, Judith Wilson; great-grandparents, Harry and Emily Tarrance, Wilburn and Mozelle Wester, Jerald Wilson, and George Raymond. Emily is survived by her loving parents; her grandparents, Danny Wester, Susan Tarrance, Jerry Wilson, Vickey Wilson, and Judy Riddle; her great-grandmother, Betty Raymond; five siblings who will miss her forever: Jacob Wilson, Courtney (Timmy) Sawvel, Cady Evelyn Wilson, Ashleigh Wilson and Aidan Wilson; her Godparents, Brian and Jessica Chapman; and her many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. Visitation will be from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Friday, December 20th at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21 st at 11:00am at Sea Island Presbyterian Church with interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery alongside her great-grandparents. Emily loved flowers, the foster children served by the Child Abuse Prevention Association (CAPA), and her school, Beaufort Academy. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

