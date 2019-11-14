Judith W. Tomfohrde Judith W. Tomfohrde, passed peacefully at home at age 85. She leaves behind her husband of 63 years, 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Judy was born and raised in Wayne, PA; daughter of Wendell and Martha Warner. She graduated from The Baldwin School and then from Cornell University where she met her husband, Tom. Judy committed herself to volunteerism. She dedicated many thousands of hours via the Junior League, her churches and so many other volunteer organizations. Judy was an avid international traveler, having visited and photographed dozens of countries on all 7 continents; a true million mile flyer before it was in vogue .She was a blue water sailor; having sailed the entire East Coast with her family, plus many of the Caribbean islands, Central America, South Pacific islands and Pacific Northwest. On the golf course Judy had many friends at Bear Creek Golf Club, Country Club of Hilton Head, Waccabuc CC in New York. Always straight and rarely long she could go a month on a single sleeve of balls. A private family service is planned in Valley Forge, PA. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 14, 2019