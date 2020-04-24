Judson C. Gatch, Jr. Judson C. Gatch, Jr., 73, husband of Mary E. Gatch, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his residence in Beaufort, SC. Mr. Gatch was born in Columbia, SC on September 6, 1946. He is the son of the late Judson C. Gatch, Sr. and Martha Luke Gatch Culler. After completing his military service in the U.S. Coast Guard, he attended The Citadel where he graduated in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. Jud retired in January 2020, after 50 years as a civilian employee with the Department of Defense Surviving in addition to his wife, Mary; two sons, Judson A. Gatch and Curtis L. O'Quinn; two daughters, Kristin L. Jones and Paula D. Kizer; one brother, David O. Gatch and one sister, Mary Motley; fifteen grandchildren and one great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Friends of Caroline Hospice, 1110 13th Street, Port Royal, SC 29935. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

