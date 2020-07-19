Judy Hayes Judy Hayes, 68, of Hilton Head Island, died Saturday, July 11. Mom, Grammy, Jude, Honey: whatever you may have called her, she loved you. She would go wherever she was needed at a moment's notice. She left us unexpectedly because apparently she was needed in heaven. The blessing is that she did not suffer at all - passing in her sleep. Even with a pair of glasses on her head (she seemed to collect them as headwear). We will carry on loving unconditionally just as you taught us. We will celebrate her life in 2021. Stay tuned! In the meantime, raise your glass to heaven and post your toast: #heres2honey Simplicity: Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services in Bluffton is in charge of arrangements.



