1/
Judy Smith
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Smith
January 11, 1952 - October 22, 2020
Beaufort, South Carolina - Judy Smith, 68, of Beaufort, SC, wife of David Smith, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home in Beaufort.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4 until 6 pm at Anderson Funeral Home.
Judy was born January 11, 1952 in Hamilton, Bermuda, the daughter of Samuel Daniel and Mary Angel (DeSilva) Moniz. She later married David Smith on April8, 1978. She worked at Hometown Realty on Lady's Island for 20+ years. She also enjoyed Shag dancing and was very active in the Beaufort Shag Club.
Survivors include: Her husband, David Smith; two sons, Michael and Steven Smith, grandson, Ian Smith, one sister, Sharon Mayne of Bath Ontario, Canada, one brother, Samuel Daniel Moniz, Jr. of New Egypt, New Jersey as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made out to breast cancer (if desired).
Anderson Funeral Home is serving the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home - Beaufort
611 Robert Smalls Pkwy
Beaufort, SC 29906
843 524 7144
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved