Judy Smith

January 11, 1952 - October 22, 2020

Beaufort, South Carolina - Judy Smith, 68, of Beaufort, SC, wife of David Smith, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home in Beaufort.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4 until 6 pm at Anderson Funeral Home.

Judy was born January 11, 1952 in Hamilton, Bermuda, the daughter of Samuel Daniel and Mary Angel (DeSilva) Moniz. She later married David Smith on April8, 1978. She worked at Hometown Realty on Lady's Island for 20+ years. She also enjoyed Shag dancing and was very active in the Beaufort Shag Club.

Survivors include: Her husband, David Smith; two sons, Michael and Steven Smith, grandson, Ian Smith, one sister, Sharon Mayne of Bath Ontario, Canada, one brother, Samuel Daniel Moniz, Jr. of New Egypt, New Jersey as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made out to breast cancer (if desired).

Anderson Funeral Home is serving the family.





