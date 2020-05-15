Julia Marie O'Connell Julia Marie (Dragner) O'Connell joined her husband John in Heavenly bliss on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She passed quietly surrounded by loving family. She was born on February 3, 1932 in Rego Park, NY. She led an adventurous life as the wife of a U. S. Marine (married January 14, 1953) and mother of five active boys. She was an active member of St. Peter's Catholic Church beginning with the original church building downtown in the 1970"s until medical issues kept her homebound for the later part of her life. She is celebrated by her five sons Leonard (Yogi), John, Jr., Tommy (deceased), Daniel and Donald. Joining in the celebration are 14 grandchildren and their families and 27 great grandchildren. She lived her life helping others, so the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to her life-long charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Due to the current COVID-19 situation the service will be limited to immediate family only, with interment with her husband in the Beaufort National Cemetery. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on May 15, 2020.