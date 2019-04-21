Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juliann Bluitt Foster. View Sign

Juliann Bluitt Foster Juliann Bluitt Foster, passed away on April 17, 2019. She was fondly known by her father as "Miss. Julie" and one of her closest childhood friends as "Ju Ju". Juliann was the only child born to Marion Eugenia Hughes and Stephen Bernard Bluitt on June 14, 1938 in Washington DC. Juliann was educated in the public schools of Washington, DC, where her mother was a well-respected and accomplished first grade teacher. Empahsing the importance of the creative side of children, Juliann attended the King Smith Studio on Saturdays, to develop skills in the art, drama, piano and dance. As a child she loved ballet, played the piano and studied overcoming her shyness. After graduating from Paul L. Dunbar High School, Juliann attended Howard University, Washington, DC where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Zoology in three years. She entered dental school as one of a small number of women into the profession in 1958 and graduated Cum Laude at the age of 23. Following graduation, she was hired to teach in the Dental School at Howard University in the Department of Oral Medicine. She left after one year to migrate to Chicago, Illinois with her new husband, Dr. Robey McDonald. There she assumed a position with the Chicago Board of Health where she remained for five years. In 1967, Dr. Bluitt joined the faculty of Northwestern University Dental School assuming the position of Chair, Dental Hygiene Department. With students from all over the United States attending its program, Northwestern sustained and grew as a premier program for students who choose to enter the profession. From her guidance, counseling and mentoring, over the years, an impressive number of students went on to pursue dental degrees. In her career at Northwestern, Dr. Bluitt (Foster) served as Assistant Dean of Community Affairs, Assistant Dean of Admissions and Student Affairs and Associate Dean of Student Affairs. As an institution, the dental school through her recruiting efforts, enhanced technology and counseling, generated applications to rank as one of the leading schools in the nation. Her expertise and experience, also allowed her to be solicited for participation in committees on the national level, in organized dentistry and in professional affiliate groups. She served on the National Advisory Council for Health Manpower Legislation, on the Federal Drug Administration Committee, and the Advisory Council to the Director of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md. As a committee member for a number of years in each of these capacities, she was known for her outspokenness and diligence. Her proudest accomplishments were serving on the committees which authorized mapping of the Human Genome and the investigative study for this newly emerging disease, Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome or AIDS. Dr. Bluitt Foster was elected as the first female president of the Chicago Dental Society in 1992. She guided its 127th annual convention to a move into a major convention center in Chicago, McCormick Place. This catapulted the meeting attendance of dental personnel to over 23,000 from the US, Canada and several countries of the world. In 1993, after serving all elected offices, she was elected the first female and African American person to become president of the American College of Dentists, honorary dental society, taking office in Las Vegas in 1994. As a first female President in these two organizations, and the first African American, it was an accomplishment and challenge she readily accepted. Through it all, her husband, Roscoe Foster, a practicing orthodontist, accepted and participated as "first spouse". Juliann also served as a Director of Health Care Service Corporation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois for 28 years, serving as Vice Chairman of the Board for five of those years. She served as Chair of its Audit Committee, Chair of the Grants Committee and Chair of Compliance Committee. The plan additionally included the states of NM, Texas, and Oklahoma in addition to Illinois. She was elected as Director Emeritus in December 2008 upon her retirement. After moving to Hilton Head with Roscoe, she involved herself with various interests and community activities. She served on the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Club beginning in 1998 for two terms. As a member of Women in Philanthropy, she served as Chair, Grants Committee for 6 years and a member of its Board. Her other organizations included, Board Member, Meal on Wheels, the Hilton Head Art League, the Venue Committee of the Town of Hilton Head. Recipient of many honors and awards, Juliann will most be remembered however, for her love of golf and her love of pets, many through the ages - dogs, cats, birds, hamsters, rabbits. Her first choice for a profession was ironically, veterinary medicine. Her greatest success in recreation was two hole-in-ones. Although a perpetual student of art focusing largely on oils and acrylics, she lacked the discipline of practice required to become really accomplished. Nevertheless, through many classes over the years at the Hilton Head Art League, she met many wonderful people and friends. That was her best experience. She was a member of several social groups, whose company she enjoyed on a regular basis: The Sea Island Friends, The Northeasterners, The Pierians, Inc., The Couples Club, the Holiday Coop and her Book Club. With her husband, Roscoe, she enjoyed travel and experienced many venues both here in the US and outside. They especially enjoyed their African safaris, South America, Mexico, and other more undeveloped countries. She keep up the spirit of travel and ventured abroad to Spain, Portugal, Paris, London, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia and other places on her own after his death in 2014. She and her beloved husband, Roscoe were married 41 years. Juliann wishes to be remembered to those family, friends and community of alumni and associates at Northwestern, Howard University, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, with her love, her appreciation for their many acts of kindness and loyalty in her lifetime. She is survived by Roscoe's adopted son and daughter, David A. Foster and Barbara Foster; three grandchildren, and one great grandchild. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12.15pm on Wednesday, April 24 at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church, 45 Beach City Road, Hilton Head. Interment will follow in Six Oaks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Roscoe and Juliann Foster Scholarship program established at Roosevelt University, 410 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60605, to Hospice of the Lowcountry, 7 Plantation Park Dr, Bluffton, SC 29910, or to Northwestern University School of Continuing Studies, Chicago, Illinois. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Roscoe and Juliann Foster Scholarship program established at Roosevelt University, 410 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60605, to Hospice of the Lowcountry, 7 Plantation Park Dr, Bluffton, SC 29910, or to Northwestern University School of Continuing Studies, Chicago, Illinois. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

