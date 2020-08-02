Julianne Bacot Fripp Moak Julianne Bacot Fripp Moak, age 98, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A private interment will take place at a later date. Mrs. Moak was born February 23, 1922, in Columbia, the daughter of the late Julia Culler Houser and Edward Parker Fripp. She was a graduate of University High School and Draughn's Business School. She worked at New York Life, then at Ft. Jackson during WWII. She was first married to Lt. Fred Sample, Jr., who was killed in France in 1944. In 1946 she married Jack Lynch Moak. They were married for 71 years until his death in 2017. Mrs. Moak was a life-long member of St. John's Episcopal Church, where she served on the Altar Guild for many years. She also worked as parish administrator for 22 years until her retirement in 1979. She is survived by daughters, Julianne Sample Petroff (Walker) of Beaufort, Marion Moak Lusk (Ricky) of W. Columbia and Jackie Moak Knoblock (Hank) of Uruguay; grandchildren, Jennifer Latham (John) and William A. Petroff (Lauren) of W. Columbia, Michael Hook (Jenise) of Lugoff and Sarah Smith (Kevin) of Morgantown, WVA; and by eight great-grandchildren. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of Rose Gardens at Still Hopes Retirement Community. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 2827 Wheat St, Columbia, SC 29205; or a charity of one's choice
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 2827 Wheat St, Columbia, SC 29205; or a charity of one's choice.
