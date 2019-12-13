Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie Ann Stanley Gregg. View Sign Service Information ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME 611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY Beaufort , SC 29906-9070 (843)-524-7144 Funeral service 11:30 AM ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME 611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY Beaufort , SC 29906-9070 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Julie Ann Stanley Gregg Julie Ann Stanley Gregg, 58, of Beaufort, SC passed December 7, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loved ones, preceded in death by her husband Raymond Gregg, 2013. Julie was born on May 30, 1961 in Beaufort, SC. She is the daughter of Carl A. Stanley and Joanne Peeples Stanley. Julie was a graduate of Battery Creek High School where she loved to play basketball and softball. Her first job was at the Baptist Church of Beaufort in the nursery from there she went on to work at Luther's Pharmacy. Later she began working at Island Outfitters when she met Ray Gregg. Julie and Ray married December 10th 1989 and gave birth to their daughter Raeann in 1991. They became owners Island Outfitters where Raeann spent most days after school growing up and helping her parents, this was a perfect fit for the family that all enjoyed hunting and fishing together. After they sold Island Outfitters she went to work at Palmetto State Bank on Lady's Island. Julie was hardworking, caring and always strived for perfection. She truly loved giving to others and would give the shirt off her back to anyone. Her greatest joy was becoming a grandmother. Surviving in addition to her parents; are one daughter, Raeann Gregg Witte (Darius) and one step daughter, Denise Locke; two sisters, Faith Bright and Carla Owens; three grandchildren, Bentley Ray Witte, Aubrey Ann Witte, Finley Carl Witte and step granddaughter Hope Locke. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 3-5 pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:30am in Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel with burial in Beaufort National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to . Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

